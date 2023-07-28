Heavy rainfall to continue in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones of the city will continue to witness heavy rainfall today.

As per the weather department, all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with occasional intense spells today.

IMD issues orange alert for Hyderabad, forecasts heavy rainfall

Apart from this, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., in various districts of Telangana.

Also Read Telangana rains break two massive records yesterday

It has issued a red alert for Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Khammam. For Hyderabad, it has issued an orange alert.

In the past 24 hours, Nirmal District has received the highest rainfall in Telangana, with 235.3 mm. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet continues to receive the highest rainfall, recording 31.3 mm yesterday.

Telangana rains break records

Over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on July 27, Mulugu District recorded a rainfall of 649.8 mm, breaking the highest 24-hour rainfall record ever recorded in any part of Telangana state.

Furthermore, Telangana State witnessed an average cumulative rainfall of 97.7 mm in the same period, breaking the previous all-time record.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state, GHMC has issued helpline numbers (040-21111111 and 9000113667) for GHMC-DRF assistance.