Telangana rains break two massive records yesterday

Hyderabad: The heavy rainfall in Telangana that significantly impacted the lives of the state’s residents has broken two massive records on Wednesday.

Over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am today, Mulugu District recorded a rainfall of 649.8 mm, breaking the highest 24-hour rainfall record ever recorded in any part of Telangana state.

Furthermore, Telangana State witnessed an average cumulative rainfall of 97.7 mm in the same period, breaking the previous all-time record.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, which has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, recorded nearly 300 percent excess rainfall over the past week.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), from July 19 to 26, 2023, Hyderabad witnessed 299 percent excess rain.

During the current South-West (SW) Monsoon, the cumulative rainfall in the city reached 399.1 mm, deviating 53 percent from the normal level of 260.5 mm.

Similarly, the average cumulative rainfall for Telangana state reached 530.2 mm, deviating 61 percent from the normal level of 329.3 mm.

The week-long rainfall has transformed the rain situation in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, changing them from a deficit to a surplus.