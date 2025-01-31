Telangana HC directs qualified appointment for Waqf Board CEO

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a directive for the removal of Mohammad Asadullah from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Waqf Board, citing a lack of qualifications for the role.

This ruling follows a petition filed by Muhammad Akbar from Golconda, who challenged Asadullah’s appointment, arguing that it violated Section 23 of the Waqf Act, 1995, which stipulates specific qualifications for the CEO position.

In its judgment, the court emphasized that Asadullah’s continued tenure was unlawful due to his lower rank than the required qualifications.

The court also rejected the government’s justification for appointing Asadullah, which was based on his 35 years of service in the absence of qualified Muslim officials.

The High Court mandated that the government take necessary steps to appoint a qualified individual as CEO within four months.

Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka presided over the case and expressed concern over the non-implementation of previous orders regarding the appointment of a new CEO.