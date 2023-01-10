Telangana HC directs Somesh Kumar to return to AP, denies stay on cadre allotment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court denied the allotment of chief secretary Somesh Kumar to the Telangana cadre on Tuesday stating that he belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Somesh Kumar who was appointed as the chief secretary on December 31, 2019, had earlier approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) during the period of Andhra-Telangana bifurcation and asked for his cadre allocation to AP stayed.

However, the Union government, which had made the allocation of cadre, appealed to the Telangana High Court to strike down the CAT order.

A bench headed by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the appeal of the Centre and struck down the CAT order. After multiple hearings, the court announced its verdict directing Somesh Kumar to move to AP.

The High Court has reportedly refused to stay the order to enable Somesh Kumar to appeal in the Supreme Court.

What happened earlier

Somesh Kumar, an IAS from the 1989 batch in Bihar was allotted to the AP cadre when he was appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

However, after the bifurcation between the two states, the Centre took up the division of officers too.

Some officers of the All India Services approached the CAT seeking to continue in Telangana in this process.

The Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao appointed Kumar as the chief secretary considering his length of service before attaining the age superannuation so that there would be continuity in administration for at least three years in the role of chief secretary.

Somesh Kumar also initially held the additional charge of the principal secretaries of revenue, commercial Taxes, and chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA).

However, after the HC’s verdict, he will now have to be relieved immediately and report for his duty in AP.