Telangana: Chief secretary Somesh Kumar meets Union defense secretary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS met Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar in New Delhi today.

Long pending issues relating to defence lands were discussed during the meeting.

Kumar requested for transfer of defence land to state government for construction of alternative roads in AOC centre in lieu of closure of AOC roads.

He also sought permission for construction of sky walk at Mehdipatnam. Chief Secretary brought to the notice of the Union Defence Secretary about the requirement of Defence lands for construction of elevated corridors, formation

of link roads and widening of roads in various parts of the state.

Later, Chief Secretary met Union Secretary for Rural Development Shailesh K Singh and discussed steps to resolve NREGS payment issues.

Kumar informed the Union Secretary that paddy is the most important crop of the state and to improve post harvest management, Government of Telangana has taken up providing threshing platform for small and marginal farmers.