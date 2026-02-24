Telangana HC directs state, GHMC to file counters in ward delimitation plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 23, directed the Municipal Administration Department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks in a petition challenging the non-implementation of ward reorganisation in the GHMC limits.

HC warns of penalty

The court also instructed the petitioner to file a reply counter within a week thereafter. It warned that failure to submit the counters within the stipulated time would attract a penalty of Rs 5,000, payable to the State Legal Services Authority.

The petition was filed by Hyderabad resident Syed Saleem and another, questioning the authorities’ failure to undertake ward reorganisation in accordance with G.O. Ms No. 570 issued in 1996.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao heard the matter. Counsel appearing for the State government and GHMC sought three weeks’ time to file their counters.

Granting the request as a final opportunity, the bench adjourned the hearing for four weeks.