Telangana HC directs state, GHMC to file counters in ward delimitation plea

Court warns of Rs 5,000 penalty if counters are not filed within deadline; petition challenges non-implementation of 1996 G.O. 570 on ward reorganisation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th February 2026 8:41 am IST
Map showing Hyderabad's new GHMC zones post-trifurcation.
Hyderabad's areas divided into new GHMC zones following administrative trifurcation.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 23, directed the Municipal Administration Department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks in a petition challenging the non-implementation of ward reorganisation in the GHMC limits.

HC warns of penalty

The court also instructed the petitioner to file a reply counter within a week thereafter. It warned that failure to submit the counters within the stipulated time would attract a penalty of Rs 5,000, payable to the State Legal Services Authority.

The petition was filed by Hyderabad resident Syed Saleem and another, questioning the authorities’ failure to undertake ward reorganisation in accordance with G.O. Ms No. 570 issued in 1996.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao heard the matter. Counsel appearing for the State government and GHMC sought three weeks’ time to file their counters.

Granting the request as a final opportunity, the bench adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

