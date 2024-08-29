Telangana HC directs timely disbursement of Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak funds

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed tahsildars in four mandals of Siddipet district to promptly distribute cheques to beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak scheme.

This directive came during a hearing led by Justice K Sarath, who was addressing a petition from former minister T Harish Rao.

Rao alleged that officials were delaying the cheque distribution under the influence of Forest Minister Konda Surekha, raising concerns that the cheques might expire by the end of the month.

The state counsel countered this claim, asserting that the cheques remain valid for one month.

The judge emphasized the necessity for timely distribution to ensure beneficiaries receive their funds without delay.