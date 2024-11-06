Telangana HC dismisses petition against Waqf Board CEO appointment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Muhammad Asadullah as Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana Waqf Board. The petition was filed by Golconda resident Mohammad Akbar, who argued that Asadullah, holding the position of Additional Collector, did not meet the required eligibility criteria for the Waqf Board CEO role based on the pay scale.

The issue traces back to the tenure of former interim CEO Khawaja Moinuddin, during which an application was made for a permanent CEO. The government appointed Sheikh Liaquat Hussain as the authorized official at that time, which led to a contempt petition in the High Court alleging non-compliance with court directives. Following Asadullah’s appointment as the permanent CEO, this contempt petition was withdrawn. However, Mohammad Akbar, a private citizen, challenged Asadullah’s appointment by associating himself with the initial contempt case.

Appearing on behalf of the state, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy argued that the petitioner was not connected to the original contempt case. Additionally, the original complainant backed the government’s position, prompting the court to dismiss Akbar’s petition. Senior Advocate Vidula Venkat Ramana represented the petitioner in this case.