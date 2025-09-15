Telangana HC dismisses petitions against solar energy projects

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed two petitions filed against the e-tender process initiated by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TREDCO). The state government’s energy agency had invited e-tenders to set up solar energy projects as part of the Prime Minister Surya Ghar and Prime Minister Kisan Urja schemes.

Separate writ petitions were filed by the Telangana Solar Energy Association and four other parties. The petitioners claimed that the tender conditions were biased in favour of big bidders and violated the constitutional right to equal treatment. They also raised objections to the inclusion of multiple locations within four large clusters proposed for setting up solar energy projects. Additionally, they argued that the company had rejected their bids without hearing their concerns.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor clarified that the clusters were determined based on expert recommendations. A committee comprising officials from Southern Power Distribution and other power utilities had reviewed the proposals and submitted their recommendations.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka dismissed the petitions, stating that the petitioners had failed to present sufficient evidence of irregularities in the tendering process.

With this ruling, the solar energy projects under the government’s renewable energy initiatives will proceed as planned.