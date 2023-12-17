Telangana HC dismisses pleas challenging police job recruitment notifications

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by police job aspirants challenging the recruitment notifications issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

The petitioners contested the board’s decision to not prioritise the NCC ‘C’ certificate over ‘B’ certificate and ‘B’ certificate over the ‘A’ certificate in the recruitment process and termed the call as “illegal, arbitrary, discriminatory, and against principles of natural justice.”

In the petition, the aspirants stated that the merit-based selection, as per Rule 3 (D) (vi) under GO 14, dated April 8, 2002, violated Articles 14, 16, 19(G), and 21, of the Constitution.

They stressed that the different levels of training required for obtaining NCC certificates and the corresponding incentive or bonus marks entitled to each grade, emphasising the difference in NCC ‘C,’ ‘B,’ and ‘A’ certificates.

TSLPRB defends process

Responding to the petitioners’ arguments, the recruitment board defended its process and stated that it strictly operated according to the Telangana police rules.

The board argued that GO 14, which replaced some rules, was valid and that Rule 3 (D) (VI) was amended earlier by GO 49, treating NCC ‘C’ and ‘B’ certificate holders as equal in specific recruitments.

TSLPRB also stated that candidates with NCC certificates, irrespective of their grades were considered a special category eligible for quota on a horizontal basis, while taking into account the minimum educational qualifications necessary.

After listening to the arguments, the court ruled in the favour of the recruitment board.