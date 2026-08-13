Telangana HC gives dog rescuer 3 weeks to find shelter for 37 dogs

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad entrepreneur who kept 37 dogs in her three-bedroom flat has three weeks to find them a new home, the Telangana High Court has ruled, after her mother’s plea for two months was turned down.

The High Court was hearing a writ appeal filed by People for Animals (PFA), which sought permission to put the dogs up for adoption. The animals were shifted to PFA’s facility in Nagole after residents of the gated community in Gachibowli complained about the nuisance.

Kameshwari Pidaparthi told the court she had been rescuing and sheltering dogs for years, and that the animals at her flat were only temporary residents awaiting adoption.

The bench recorded that, in line with its July 17 order, an experienced veterinary team had sterilised the medically fit dogs on July 29 and 30. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) veterinary officer for Serilingampally zone had also reviewed the pre-surgical checks and blood reports.

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While satisfied with the sterilisation process, the court noted that Pidaparthi had still not secured suitable accommodation for the dogs despite several opportunities to do so.

Appearing in person, her mother asked for two months to arrange larger premises. The court adjourned the matter to September 21 but granted only three weeks.

It directed that if accommodation is found, Pidaparthi must file an affidavit detailing the premises so the GHMC can inspect them. If she fails to do so, the court said it may allow the younger dogs to be given up for adoption and decide the custody of the remaining animals.