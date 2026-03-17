Telangana HC grants 3 weeks to BRS to respond on Kokapet land PILs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, March 16, granted three weeks to the Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) to file a counter to file its counter-affidavit in two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the allotment of 11 acres of government land in Kokapet in 2023 to the party.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar and GM Mohiuddin heard the separate litigations filed by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) and Hyderabad-based Advocate A Venkatarami Reddy.

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The petition challenged the allotment of land in Kokapet’s survey numbers 239 and 240 to the BRS for constructing the ‘Institute of Excellence and Human Resource Development’. The petitioners alleged that land was allotted to the BRS at Rs 3.41 crore, claiming that the actual price is Rs 550 crore.

They also claimed that the land was used for political purposes. The counsel representing the BRS sought four weeks to file a response accusing the petitioners of being biased against the pink party and not questioning the Congress over land allotments.

The bench observed that the BRS had sought time to appear in the court in the past and granted three weeks, after which the court was adjourned.

The Telangana government filed counters after the High Court had granted it a final opportunity in December 2025 to place its stand on record.