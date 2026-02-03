Sigachi chemical blast: Telangana HC grants bail to CEO

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 3, granted bail to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sigachi Factory, Amith Raj Sinha, in connection with the explosion at its pharma plant in Sangareddy last June that killed 54 people.

Sinha had been arrested on December 28 after an FIR was registered against him and five others for culpable homicide. He was named accused number 2 in the case.

Additionally, the court has also granted anticipatory bail to four other directors of the company.

According to a report in the NewsMeter, a single bench of the High Court presided over by Justice Kalasikam Sujana imposed several conditions on the accused, including the execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of like sum each.

Also Read Telangana HC seeks clarity on compensation in Sigachi blast case

He has been asked to abide by the conditions mentioned under Section 480(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and refrain from tampering with evidence or attempting to influence witnesses.

Four others, including Independent Directors Bindu Vinodhan, Dhanalaxmi Guntaka and Yeddula Janardhana Reddy, along with Ravindra Prasad Sinha, Whole Time Director and Executive Director, were also granted anticipatory bail with similar conditions.

These four have been directed to surrender before the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Sangareddy, within two weeks from February 2.

Sigachi chemical blast

On June 30, 2025, about 50 km from Hyderabad, a massive chemical explosion ripped through the Sigachi Industry located in Telangana’s Sanagreddy district, instantly killing 44 workers on site and injuring dozens. The impact was so severe that workers were tossed into the air and fell several metres away.

Initial investigation indicated the accident occurred due to temperature buildup in the spray dryer or drying unit used to process microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), a fine, combustible powder. The total death count reached 54 after 10 more workers succumbed in hospitals.