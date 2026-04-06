Telangana HC hears negligence case against Chaitanya Juniour College

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought a response from the state government regarding the death of a 17-year-old student during an exam at the Sri Chaitanya Junior College on a government-declared holiday.

The student’s family asked for compensation of Rs 2 crore. According to reports, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi was hearing a plea by the student’s father, who alleged that his son died during an exam conducted on December 26, 2025.

The plea stated that, despite a government holiday, the college conducted a slip test and the student, who was suffering from a heart ailment was made to move around from the ground to the fourth floor as he was not give proper directions to the examination hall and the elevators were non functional.

The petitioner also stated that the student collapsed at his desk due to extreme physical exertion, and that there was no trained staff to administer CPR or any immediate ambulance facility available, resulting in a delay in medical assistance.

When the student was taken to a nearby hospital, the student was declared dead. The petitioner said that a representation seeking compensation was made to the college, to which the institution paid no heed.

He accrued the government officials of failing to act against the college. Representing the petitioner, counsel Abdul Azam Khan argued that on an earlier occasion, the court directed the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education to consider the representation and file a detailed report.

The defandants sought time to file their response and report. The matter has been posted for further hearing.