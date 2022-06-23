Telangana HC issues notice to CM in TRS party land allotment case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to founder-president of TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the allotment of an expensive piece of land in the upmarket Banjara Hills area to the party.

It also issued notices to the general secretary of the party Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CCLA and Hyderabad district Collector.

The orders were issued by the High Court in response to a petition filed by a retired employee Maheswar Raj challenging the decision of the State government to allot the expensive land to the ruling party for construction of its office. The State government allotted 4,935 square yards land to the TRS at just ₹1 per square yard. The HC asked the respondents to file their counters in four weeks and adjourned the case.