Telangana HC issues notice to Danam Nagender after plea challenges his poll win

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, March 22, issued notices to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender after a plea challenged his win in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The petition, which urged the High Court to cancel his election, was filed by Congress leader P Vijaya Reddy who stood second in that election.

Advocate Sunkara Naresh, representing Vijaya Reddy accused Nagender of using money to influence voters and stated that cases were filed against him in several police stations.

The petitioner also argued that the MLA didn’t mention the list of properties in his wife’s name in the nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission.

The HC bench led by Justice Indrasena Reddy issued notices to Nagender to issue an explanation regarding the matter and postponed the hearing to April 18.

Nagender re-won the Khairatabad seat on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) ticket but recently joined the Congress, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the grand old party nominated him as its Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate.