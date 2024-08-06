Telangana HC issues notice to state on illegal mining in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has taken up a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding widespread illegal granite mining in Asifnagar village, Baopet, Kothapally mandal, Karimnagar district.

The court has issued notices to the state government, including the principal secretaries of mines, forest and environment departments, the state pollution control board, and the Karimnagar district collector, directing them to file affidavits explaining the situation.

The PIL highlights the rampant and illegal nature of the granite mining activities in the area. The court has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue, indicating its seriousness.

Also Read Telangana HC questions delay in disqualification of BRS MLAs who jumped ship

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao has transformed a letter from D. Arun Kumar of Karimnagar into a public interest litigation (PIL).

The court has requested responses from the relevant authorities within three weeks. The PIL emphasizes the challenges faced by local residents due to the environmental degradation and pollution caused by granite mining in Asif Nagar, Kothapalli mandal, Karimnagar district.

The petitioner highlighted that extensive granite extraction and the growth of related industries are contaminating both air and water resources in the area.

Petition at NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also admitted a petition seeking directions regarding the alleged illegal mining of colored granite, stone crushing, and stone polishing industries in the villages of the joint Karimnagar district.

The NGT has issued notices to various respondents, including Union and state authorities, and granite mining companies.