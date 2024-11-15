Telangana HC issues notices to officials over Bhoodan land dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to former Rangareddy collector Amoy Kumar and former tahsildar RP Jyoti regarding allegations of improper issuance of a succession certificate and land passbook for 10 acres of land in Nagaram, which is classified as Bhoodan land and is under dispute.

The court’s action comes amid ongoing investigations into the legality of these transactions, particularly as the land is subject to existing status quo orders.

During the proceedings, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy criticized the actions of the officials, suggesting that even historical figures like the Nizam of Hyderabad would not have handled land disposals in such a manner.

The judge’s comments highlight concerns over procedural violations, as it was noted that the same officials had previously denied passbooks for this land in 2020.

The court has directed both officers to respond personally and has also requested a counter from the principal secretary of revenue regarding any actions taken against them for their roles in this matter and stated that failure to comply may result in penalties.