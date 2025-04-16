Telangana HC Judge recuses from Revanth Reddy SC-ST Act case

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court recused himself on Tuesday, April 15, from hearing the quash petition filed by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, which sought to set aside a 2016 FIR registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Gachibowli.

The judge stepped down, citing a conflict of interest, as he had previously represented the complainant, N Peddiraju, in other legal matters.

Consequently, Justice Lakshman directed the High Court Registry to place the petition before the Chief Justice for reassignment to another bench.

The FIR relates to a land dispute over 31 acres in Survey No. 127 of Gopanpally village. The complainant alleged that Revanth Reddy’s brothers, A Kondal Reddy and E Lakshmaiah, encroached on the land with Revanth Reddy’s encouragement when he was an MP.

The complaint also stated that Peddiraju was insulted on caste grounds and that structures on the disputed site were demolished using a JCB machine. Revanth Reddy was named as Accused No. 3 in the case.

Revanth Reddy had approached the High Court in 2020, seeking to quash the FIR and related proceedings on the grounds that the case was politically motivated and lacked merit. With Justice Lakshman’s recusal, the petition will now be assigned to a different judge for further hearing.

The judge has also been involved in directing expeditious hearings in other complaints against the chief minister.