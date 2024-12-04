Telangana HC junks plea to halt Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2 release

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th December 2024 8:54 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday, December 3, dismissed a petition seeking to stall the Dec 5 release of the much-awaited Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa-2 film.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya slapped an unspecified amount as costs on the petitioner for wasting the time of the court, the Censor Board and the filmmakers.

The film is directed by Sukumar.

The judge in her order said that the producer and director of the film would be adversely affected if the movie was stalled at the last minute.

The judge, while dismissing the petition filed by Sararapu Srisailam of Nallagutta in Secunderabad, said she would specify the costs soon which should be delivered to any of the organisations that work for the welfare of trafficked women and children.

The petitioner’s counsel said that they were of the view that since Pushpa-1 eulogised smuggling of red sanders wood logs, part 2 of the movie too would be along the same lines as promoting a bad message in society.

The judge, however, termed it as a mere assumption and said that the petitioner had no other proof to justify his apprehensions other than the teaser released by the filmmakers.

“He came at the last minute with this petition asking us to stop the release of the movie days before the scheduled release,” the judge said expressing doubts about the intentions of the petitioner.

