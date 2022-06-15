Telangana HC miffed over GHMC and HMDA’s failure to protect city lakes

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court had expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to submit affidavits regarding the protection of city Lakes.

The court had given orders to both these authorities to submit their affidavits in four weeks time to explain why they have failed to safeguard the full area of Hussain Sagar and why they have failed in attaining the full tank level of the lake. The court had instructed the GHMC and HMDA Commissioners to remain present in the court in case of their failure to submit affidavits.

A division bench of Chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shauli Issued interim orders during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking ban on the construction activity inside the areas of Hussain Sagar and its wetlands.

The High Court turned the application submitted by social activist Lubna Sarwath into a PIL petition and sought a reply from GHMC and HMDA . It’s been more than two and half years since the petition. Neither the GHMC and HMDA have submitted their affidavits nor have they apprised the court about the real situation prevailing in Hussain Sagar area.

The petitioner alleged that the construction and road works are being carried out within the FTL limits of 10 acres on a wider scale. The court had appointed senior counsel Ravi Chandra as amicus curiae to assist the Court.

The Court also censured both these authorities for making inordinate delay in submitting replies in this sensitive matter. The Court instructed the GHMC and HMDA commissioners to remain present in the Court in person if they still fail to submit their affidavits.