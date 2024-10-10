Telangana HC notices to state govt, Siddipet collector on land transfer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to various officials, including the state government, the revenue secretary, the CCLA, and the Siddipet district collector, requiring them to respond within four weeks regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The PIL accuses them of unlawfully transferring 12 acres of land belonging to the Mahatma Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Trust to a private individual.

This land was originally donated by benefactors for promoting the Bhagavad Gita and Gandhian principles. The petition was filed by Tupakula Bala Rangam from Ponnala village, who claims that the authorities facilitated a sale of this land on August 6, 2022, without verifying its status or the legitimacy of the sellers.

The land in question is situated in Ponnala village. On August 6, 2022, authorities facilitated the sale of this land, registering it in the name of Srinivas Kondai, a real estate developer from Secunderabad, according to the petitioner’s lawyer, Laxmaiah Kanchani.

The land was sold by two individuals, Arige Srihari and Arige Vijay Kumar, from Trimulgherry. Kanchani noted that the sub-registrar and tahsildar of Siddipet failed to verify the land’s status or the sellers’ credentials.

He argued that the tahsildar’s actions violated the Record of Rights Act and undermined the original intent behind the land’s donation.

He requested that the RDO and tahsildar refrain from altering the land’s designation in the meantime.

The court has asked for responses from the authorities and has postponed the case.