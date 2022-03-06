Telangana HC ordered to install CCTV Camera in Shelter Homes

Hyderabad: “Established the facility of CCTV cameras in the Orphanages, Shelter homes, and Madarsas” the Telangana High Court ordered to the State government.

The order was issued while hearing a PIL in the state High Court filed by a Hyderabad-based Businessman D Narasimha Chary. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the state government, The New IndianExpress said.

Even though the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Telangana had filed a detailed reply stating that efforts were being made for the installation of CCTV cameras in government-run and private institutions, he had not mentioned shelter homes orphanages and madrasas.