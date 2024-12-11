Telangana HC orders police to return BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy’s phone

Telangana HC rules in favour of BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy on phone seizure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 11th December 2024 8:20 am IST
Huzurabad police arrests MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy while protesting along with Dalits demanding the release of funds for the second phase of Dalit Bandhu scheme on Saturday in Huzurabad town.
BRS leader and Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has ordered the police to return the mobile phone of BRS leader and Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, which was seized on December 6 during an investigation into a case against him.

The judge emphasized that there was no significant gravity in the case, prompting the decision for the phone’s return. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by MLA Reddy, who sought the return of his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

His counsel, TV Ramana Rao, argued that police officers from Masab Tank and Banjara Hills had forcibly entered Reddy’s residence on December 5 with a large contingent of 50 personnel, causing a disturbance.

During this incident, Reddy’s phone was taken without consent, and he has since been denied its return.

In response to the court proceedings, the government pleader for Home stated that Reddy and his supporters had behaved disruptively at the police station, obstructing officers from performing their duties.

Consequently, they justified the seizure of his mobile phone, claiming it was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve data as part of an investigation into alleged conspiratorial actions against the state. 

The court has scheduled further hearings on this matter for December 12.

