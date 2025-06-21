Telangana HC orders protection for Suryapet honour killing victim

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed police to provide adequate protection to K Bhargavi, a young woman from Suryapet whose husband was murdered in an alleged honour killing.

The order was issued on Friday, June 20, after Bhargavi approached the court, expressing concerns for her safety following threats from her family members.

Bhargavi, a resident of Mamillagadda in Suryapet, had married V Krishna in an intercaste love marriage. According to police, Krishna was killed by Bhargavi’s relatives, who opposed the union due to caste differences. The police registered a case and arrested the accused involved in Krishna’s murder.

Following the incident, Bhargavi reported that she was also receiving threats to her life from her family. Fearing for her safety, she filed a petition in the High Court seeking protection. The case was heard by Justice T Vinod Kumar.

Senior advocate V Raghunath, representing Bhargavi, argued that there was a serious threat to her life and requested immediate police protection.

The government’s counsel, Lakshmikant Reddy, informed the court that steps had already been taken to ensure Bhargavi’s safety and that she is currently residing in Hyderabad. He added that her request for protection is under active consideration.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed that Bhargavi be provided protection until a final decision is made on her application.