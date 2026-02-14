Telangana HC pendency rises to 2.33 lakh cases: Union Law min

Hyderabad: The number of pending cases in the Telangana High Court has risen by 0.82% over the past two years, while pendency in subordinate courts increased by 6.12%, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, February 13.

Responding to a question raised by Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP), the minister stated that pending cases in the Telangana High Court stood at 2,31,975 as of December 31, 2023, and increased to 2,33,866 by December 31, 2025.

At the same time, pendency in lower courts across the state recorded a sharper rise of 6.12% during the same period.

Meghwal also informed the House that 14 judges’ posts are currently vacant in the Telangana High Court.