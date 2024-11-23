Telangana HC protects BRS MLA Shankar Naik from arrest in land grab case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered that former BRS MLA Shankar Naik from Mahbubabad cannot be arrested until December 2 in connection with an alleged illegal land grab case.

However, the bench led by Justice K Lakshman clarified that this ruling does not impede the ongoing investigation into the matter.

This decision was made in response to a plea from Naik, whose lawyer, Ramana Rao, argued that Naik had been falsely implicated in the land grabbing and trespass allegations.

The complaint against Naik was filed by Jallipalli Padmavathi, a government teacher, at the Subedari police station in Warangal district.

She claimed that individuals using Naik’s name had unlawfully entered her property and stolen items valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh.

Naik’s counsel contended that the police had deliberately registered the case against him to prevent his participation in a planned protest in Mahbubabad, which aimed to show support for farmers recently arrested during the Lagcherla incident.

In addition to granting temporary relief from arrest, Justice Lakshman issued notices to both the complainant and the state authorities, requiring them to respond to the allegations.

The case has been adjourned until December 2 for further proceedings.