Telangana HC provides relief to BDS student seeking readmission

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, has granted a significant relief to dental student Arshiya Fathima, who faced challenges in completing her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) due to financial difficulties.

The court clarified that its ruling is specific to Fathima’s case and should not be considered a precedent for future cases.

The bench instructed Meghana Institute of Dental Sciences in Nizamabad, along with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, the Dental Council of India, and the Telangana State Dental Council, to allow Fathima to sit for her final year BDS examination scheduled for January 2025.

Fathima’s academic journey began in the 2016-2017 academic year at Meghana Institute of Dental Sciences, where she successfully completed her first three years.

However, her studies were interrupted when she was unable to pay exam fees for several attempts between March 2021 and January 2023 due to financial constraints.

When she applied for readmission to complete her course, the university denied her request, citing the BDS Course Regulations of 2007.

Recognizing Fathima’s unique circumstances, the court directed the relevant authorities to permit her participation in the upcoming final-year examination.