Telangana HC pulls up Bandi Sanjay for repeated adjournments

Hyderabad: Justice Chillakuri Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay to donate Rs 50,000 to the Army Welfare Fund as he was displeased with Bandi Sanjay for repeatedly seeking adjournments in the election petition he had filed against BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar.

When Bandi Sanjay’s lawyer requested the court to give a fresh deadline as the MP is currently in the US, the court asserted that the election petitions are to be decided within six months.

Bandi Sanjay had moved the court saying Kamalakar’s election was invalid and had sought time on July 21.

The BJP MP was supposed to appear in person before the advocate commission on July 21 and 31 for cross-examination.

However, as he was in Delhi to attend the Parliament session, his counsel sought more time for his client. The court in turn directed him to depose before the advocate commission between August 12 and 17. On sailing to do so, the HC charged Bandi Sanjay with a hefty fine.