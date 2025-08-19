Telangana HC quashes criminal cases against Bhatti, Uttam

Police had registered cases against the leaders, alleging that they held the rally without permission and obstructed traffic by conducting a meeting near the Telugu Thalli statue.

19th August 2025
Telangana High Court (File photo)
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, August 18, dismissed criminal cases filed in 2021 against deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The cases stemmed from a rally held on January 19, 2021, when Congress leaders, including Bhatti and Uttam, marched from the Secretariat to Raj Bhavan demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and a reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

Challenging the charges, Bhatti and Uttam filed petitions before the High Court seeking the quashing of the cases. Justice K Lakshman, after hearing the matter, ruled in their favour, noting that no evidence had been submitted to prove that the rally or gathering disturbed public peace, nor were there records of any provocative speeches made.

In the same judgment, the court also dismissed two cases filed against former MP G Ranjith Kumar Reddy, who had been accused of electoral malpractices.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao presented arguments on behalf of the police.

