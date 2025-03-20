Telangana HC quashes FIR against Harish Rao in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: In a significant relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, the Telangana High Court has quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him in connection with an alleged phone tapping case.

The FIR, registered by the Panjagutta police, also named retired police officer Radhakishan Rao as a co-accused.

Case based on complaint by Congress leader

The case was initiated based on a complaint by real estate businessman and Congress leader Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud. Goud alleged that Harish Rao had misused state intelligence resources to illegally tap his and his family members’ phones.

He claimed this was part of a broader effort to intimidate him due to political rivalry and his social activism in the Siddipet district.

The FIR included charges under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court dismissed the FIR, providing relief to Harish Rao and Radhakishan Rao.

Harish Rao had earlier contended that the complaint was politically motivated, aiming to tarnish his reputation following Goud’s defeat in the 2023 assembly elections.