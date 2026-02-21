Telangana HC questions plea on IPS appointments to IAS posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the petitioner to clarify under what legal standing the plea was filed, challenging the appointment of IPS cadre officers to posts meant for IAS cadre officials.

The court also observed that if any individuals have been adversely affected by such appointments, they should be impleaded as respondents in the case. The matter has been adjourned.

Petition challenges GO 1342

The petition was filed by Secunderabad-based advocate V Sreekanth, challenging Government Order (GO) 1342 issued on September 26, through which the government appointed IPS officers to positions equivalent to the rank of government secretary.

Justice EV Venugopal heard the matter on Friday. Counsel for the petitioner argued that appointing IPS officers to posts that are required to be held by IAS officers violates cadre rules.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the government issued orders appointing Stephen Ravindra as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary; Shikha Goel as Commissioner of the Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate and Principal Secretary; and CV Anand as Principal Secretary of the Home Department.

After hearing the arguments, the judge questioned what specific harm had been caused by the government order and on what grounds the petitioner had the locus standi to challenge it.

The court adjourned the hearing to April 15 for further clarification.