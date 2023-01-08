Telangana HC raps govt for not filing counter for six yrs on de-addiction centres

Hyderabad: Telangana government received harsh criticism from state High Court Justice P Madhavi Devi for delaying filing its response for more than six years over the opening of de-addiction centres for the treatment of alcoholics.

The judge made it plain that the principal secretary, and the medical and health Department would have to personally appear before the court on February 2 if the counter was not submitted promptly.

Mamidi Venu Madhav, a social activist, and advocate who submitted the petition and is calling for the opening of addiction treatment centres in each district claimed that the state administration had neglected to provide a response despite many adjournments.

Following the state’s bifurcation, the residual state of AP developed 18 de-addiction centres in its 13 districts. Telangana, however, didn’t create even one such facility.

Undivided Andhra Pradesh responded to the high court’s 2012 orders by issuing a GO in 2013, after initially deciding to create de-addiction centres throughout the districts. The undivided AP appointed Madya Vimochana Prachara Samithi in 2006 to inform people about the negative effects of alcohol consumption. The petitioner said that in 2008, it also agreed with its recommendations for the creation of de-addiction centres in each district.