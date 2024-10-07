Telangana HC recognizes Dubai-schooled student as local for MBBS

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has instructed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to recognize a student who completed her schooling in Dubai and intermediate education in Hyderabad as a local candidate for MBBS admissions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Srinivas Rao delivered the verdict after hearing the plea of Anumta Farooq, a resident of Kondapur. Farooq had challenged her exclusion from being considered a local candidate in the MBBS and BDS admissions.

The petitioner’s counsel explained that although Farooq completed her education up to Class 10 in Dubai from 1998 to 2008, she has been residing in Telangana since 2019. She completed her intermediate from the National Institute of Open Schooling in Telangana and appeared for the NEET exam.

Under recent amendments to the law made by the state government in July, a student is considered a local candidate if they have either studied in Telangana for four consecutive years or resided in the state for the same duration.

Despite fulfilling the residence requirement and presenting the necessary certificate, the petitioner was not categorized as a local aspirant. After hearing the arguments, the court directed the university to recognize her as a local candidate for MBBS and BDS admissions, allowing her to participate in the admission process under the local category.