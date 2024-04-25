Telangana HC recruitment for 150 civil judge posts announced: Check details

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has announced a recruitment notification for 150 permanent positions of civil judge (junior division) through its official website. The online application portal for civil judge (junior division) is currently active on the official website. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online on or before May 17, 2024, at tshc.gov.in.

Selection for these coveted positions will be based on candidates’ performance in the written examination and viva-voce. The screening test is scheduled to take place statewide on June 16, 2024. Successful applicants can download their hall tickets starting from June 08, 2024.

The Telangana High Court has published the schedule for the online application process for Civil Judge posts on its official website. Aspiring candidates can apply online following the specified schedule:

Commencement of online application: April 18, 2024

Last date for application submission: May 17, 2024

Screening test schedule: June 16, 2024

Hall ticket download: June 08, 2024

Vacancy details

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 150 vacancies have been announced for the position of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Applicants can refer to the notification link for detailed information on the vacancy breakdown, including backlog, anticipated, and transparent future vacancies.

Eligibility criteria and application fees

Candidates belonging to OC/BC categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, while those in EWS/SC/ST categories must pay Rs 500. The notification provides further details on the application fee structure according to different categories.

Applicants must meet the specified educational qualifications to be eligible for these positions. Candidates should hold a Degree in Law from a recognized university in India or an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission. Additionally, they must be enrolled with the Bar Council as an Advocate. Detailed information on educational qualifications is available in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to review the notification for comprehensive details on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, application process, and other pertinent information.