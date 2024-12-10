Telangana HC refuses to postpone Group 2 exam set for Dec 15, 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has refused to postpone the Group-II competitive examination, which is set for December 15 and 16.

Justice Pulla Karthik issued this ruling while addressing a writ petition from 23 candidates across various districts who argued that the exam dates conflict with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam scheduled for December 16-18.

The petitioners requested a rescheduling of the Group II exam to allow them to participate in both assessments, which they claimed would be advantageous for them.

In response, the standing counsel for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) informed the court that approximately 5.51 lakh candidates had registered for the Group II exam, with over one lakh already having downloaded their hall tickets.

The counsel emphasized that all necessary arrangements for conducting the examination were complete. He further pointed out that delaying the exam for a few candidates would unfairly deprive the majority of candidates of their opportunity to take the test.

Not feasible to stay exam at this stage: HC Judge

Justice Karthik concluded that it was not feasible to stay the examination at this stage. He issued notices to relevant authorities, including the TGPSC secretary and officials from the railway recruitment board and Union railway ministry, and adjourned the writ petition for further proceedings.

The RRB is conducting its exam to fill 7,951 vacancies across various positions, including junior engineer and depot material superintendent, among others.