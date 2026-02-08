Telangana HC reiterates earlier orders on ex-officio voting in municipal polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court advised the state government to implement the guidelines earlier issued by the court with regard to ex-officio voting rights of MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities.

The court reiterated that, as per the directions issued earlier by a Division Bench, Lok Sabha members and MLAs are entitled to exercise their ex officio vote within the limits of their respective constituencies, while Rajya Sabha members and MLCs can vote in municipalities where they have voting rights.

Petition challenges Collector’s letter

The observation was made by Justice N. V. Shravan Kumar while hearing a petition filed by K. Narender, challenging a letter written by the Nirmal District Collector asking public representatives to choose a municipality in which they wished to exercise their ex-officio vote.

Govt’s response

Appearing for the government, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajanikant Reddy submitted that the petition was based on hypothetical apprehensions. He argued that since clear orders had already been passed by the High Court in the past, there was no necessity for fresh directions.

After hearing both sides, the judge recorded the submission of the Additional Advocate General that the government would implement the earlier orders issued by the Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on ex officio voting in municipal elections.

Taking note of the assurance, the court closed the petition and disposed of the matter.