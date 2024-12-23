Telangana HC rejects Mohan Babu’s pre arrest bail

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, December 23, rejected veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with an attempt to murder case filed against him involving a journalist.

Mohan Babu had sought anticipatory bail citing his health issues. Rachakonda police commissioner had given him notice to appear for questioning by December 24. According to Mohan Babu’s advocate, he was presently in Tirupathi.

With the High Court dismissing his bail plea, it needs to be seen whether he would appear before the police on Tuesday, or would appeal in the Supreme Court.

The case was regarding an attack on TV 9 journalist Ranjith allegedly by Mohan Babu earlier this month, when the former, along with many other reporters had gone to report on the disputes in Mohan Babu’s family at the actor’s residence in Jalpally. The issue was a property dispute involving the veteran actor and his son Manchu Manoj.

In the videos, Mohan Babu could be seen snatching the mike (logo) of the journalist and hitting him repeatedly with it. After widespread condemnation of the incident, Mohan Babu went to meet the injured journalist and tendered his apology personally.