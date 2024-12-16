No delay in Mohan Babu’s arrest: Rachakonda police commissioner

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissioner of police G Sudheer Babu issued a statement on Monday, December 16, clarifying that there was no delay in the arrest of veteran actor Mohan Babu.

The Rachakonda CP clarified that the actor had been granted relief by the court in the case of the assault on a journalist until December 24.

“So far we have registered three cases against the Manchu family. There is no delay in the arrest of Mohan Babu. We gave notice to the actor and they asked for time. The court granted them time till 24th of this month,” said Sudheer Babu.

“We have already issued him notices and will issue another notice requesting his appearance before the investigation officials,” said Sudheer Babu.

He also mentioned that they may seek court permission to examine the actor before the specified date.

Regarding Mohan Babu’s visit to the hospital to meet the TV journalist injured in the attack and his travel to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh while citing health issues, the commissioner stated that these developments will be verified by the investigation authorities.



The police on Monday also seized two guns from Mohan Babu’s possession.

This statement comes amidst reports of the actor being on the run alongside an escalating family feud.

Mohan Babu has been surrounded by a whirlwind of controversies regarding a property dispute with his son Manchu Manoj and his wife. Last week, Babu hit a TV journalist Ranjith with a mike when the latter tried to enter the actor’s residence in Jalpally for a statement over the feud with Manoj.

A case was filed against Babu under Section 188 of the BNS (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing, or cutting, or any instrument used as a weapon of offence likely to cause death).

Following the altercation, Mohan Babu tendered an unconditional apology to the video journalist of TV 9, Ranjith, on Sunday.

Reports indicate that during the scuffle, the actor allegedly struck TV journalist Ranjith with a microphone, resulting in significant injuries, including three fractures to his zygomatic bone. On the other hand, Mohan Babu’s team reportedly claimed that he sustained a head injury during the confrontation and was placed under observation for a few days.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the conflict erupted after Manoj attempted to gain entry into their home, claiming his child was inside.

This led to a physical confrontation between him and Mohan Babu, drawing media attention and ultimately resulting in the assault on reporters covering the event.

Manchu family feud, case against Mohan Babu, Manchu Manoj

A family dispute involving actor Mohan Babu’s family escalated to the Pahadishareef police station on Monday, December 9, after his son Manchu Manoj lodged a complaint alleging he was attacked by ten individuals at Manch Town, Jalpally village, on Sunday.

Manoj feared for his life and claimed the attackers might have been acting on instructions from certain individuals. He also sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu submitted a separate complaint to the Rachakonda commissioner of police, alleging threats from his son Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika, as well as incidents of trespassing and disruption by anti-social elements at his residence. He requested police protection and the removal of trespassers.