Mohan Babu meets assaulted journalist, offers unconditional apology

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mohan Babu, who has recently been surrounded by a whirlwind of controversies regarding a property dispute with his son Manchu Manoj and his wife, tendered an unconditional apology to the video journalist of TV 9 channel, Ranjith, on Sunday, December 15.

Last week, Mohan Babu hit Ranjith with a mike when the latter tried to enter the actor’s residence at Jalpally along with the actor’s estranged son Manchu Manoj.

Following the altercation, Ranjith was hospitalized and surgery was performed. He is currently recuperating at a hospital in the city.

On Sunday, Mohan Babu visited Ranjith and apologised for his act.

Earlier, Mohan Babu’s elder son, Manchu Vishnu, had also apologized to the media.

The Pahadishareef police booked a case against the veteran actor for attempting to kill the reporter. However, the police have not made any legal proceedings in the case.