Mohan Babu dismisses HC bail rejection, ‘on the run’ claims

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu on Saturday, December 14, rubbished reports of being on the run amidst a case against him for attacking a journalist.

In a post on X, terming the reports as “false propaganda” he stated that his anticipatory bail petition was not dismissed by the Telangana High Court, adding that he was under medical care at his home.

False propaganda is being circulated.! Anticipatory bail has NOT been rejected and currently. I am under medical care in my home. I request the media to get the facts right. — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) December 14, 2024



Mohan Babu’s statement follows local media reports that the Telangana High Court dismissed his interim bail petition. He was booked by the Telangana police after he attacked the journalist who was at his residence in Jalpalli, alongside several others, for a statement on the actor’s family feud with his son Manchu Manoj and his wife.

Babu filed for anticipatory bail on December 13, seeking to prevent any further police action regarding the case registered at the Pahadi Shareef police station.

However, local media reported that his request was denied, but the actor has claimed otherwise.

Incident

The incident reportedly unfolded when a journalist, along with others, visited the residence of Mohan Babu’s son, Manchu Manoj, to cover a highly publicised family dispute. According to the police, the journalist lodged a formal complaint at 10:55 pm that evening.

The complainant stated that journalists were invited into Manoj’s home at around 8:05 pm to report on ongoing tensions within the family. However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly confronted one of the reporters in an aggressive manner.

It is alleged that the actor seized the journalist’s microphone and phone, used abusive language, and physically assaulted him. Reports suggest the microphone, which contained a steel pipe and metal logo, was used to strike the journalist, causing a severe head injury and significant bleeding.

Mohan Babu’s clarification on attack

In response to the controversy, Mohan Babu released an audio message after being discharged from the hospital. In this message, he stated that he never intended to harm the journalist involved and was unaware that the individual entering his home was a member of the press.

He expressed concern that he believed his rivals were attempting to attack him while posing as media personnel.

Babu also raised questions about the appropriateness of media personnel intruding on private property without permission, particularly at night.