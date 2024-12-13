Mohan Babu on run after HC denies bail for attacking journo: Reports

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu who was denied bail after attacking a journalist is reportedly on the run on Friday, December 13.

According to local media reports, five teams have been deployed to track down the accused, who is currently evading arrest. Authorities continue their efforts to locate him.

HC denies anticipatory bail plea

The Telangana High Court has dismissed Telugu actor Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attack on journalists, which includes serious charges such as an attempt to murder.

Babu filed the plea on December 13, seeking to prevent any further police action regarding the case registered at the Pahadi Shareef police station.

However, the court ruled against his request, leaving him vulnerable to potential arrest. In response to the controversy, Mohan Babu released an audio message after being discharged from the hospital.

In this message, he stated that he never intended to harm the journalist involved and was unaware that the individual entering his home was a member of the press.

He expressed concern that he believed his rivals were attempting to attack him while posing as media personnel.

Babu also raised questions about the appropriateness of media personnel intruding on private property without permission, particularly at night.