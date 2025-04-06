Telangana HC rejects plea in Manikonda Jagir land dispute

Hyderabad: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a plea filed by Jana Chaitanya Housing Private Ltd, a real estate firm, seeking directions to the registration department to execute sale deeds for three plots located in survey number 250 of Manikonda Jagir in Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district.

The court emphasized that individuals or entities cannot approach courts for title determination without presenting valid proof.

The case stems from a long-standing title dispute over approximately 1,654 acres of land in Manikonda Jagir between the Telangana State Waqf Board and the state government.

SC ruling

In a 2022 judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that the land belongs to the state government and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Jana Chaitanya Housing Private Ltd argued that its plots had been approved under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) and subsequently approached the registration department to execute sale deeds.

However, the sub-registrar of Serilingampally declined their request, citing that the land parcels were listed as prohibited properties.

Challenging this entry in the prohibited properties list, the firm moved to the High Court.

However, Justice Shravan Kumar rejected their plea, reiterating that courts cannot entertain claims without substantive evidence supporting title ownership.