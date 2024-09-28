Telangana HC rules against Puvvada Ajay Kumar in election violation case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former BRS minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, which sought to quash an FIR related to alleged electoral offenses from the May 2014 assembly elections.

At that time, Kumar was a Congress candidate representing Khammam. The allegations against him included distributing liquor and cricket kits to sway voters, which were reported by the Election Commission’s flying squad that seized the items and prompted police action.

Despite the charges, Kumar has consistently denied involvement, claiming he was not present at the location where the items were confiscated.

The High Court had previously stayed the investigation into the case after Puvvada Ajay Kumar challenged the FIR in 2014.

Following his political shift to the BRS, where he became the transport minister, the case remained inactive for a decade.

On Friday, Justice K Lakshman declined to quash the FIR and dismissed Kumar’s petition, instructing the police to proceed with the investigation according to legal protocols.