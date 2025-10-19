Telangana HC rules cancellation of Bahadurpally sale deeds invalid

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that the cancellation of 17 sale deeds related to 45.37 acres of land in Bahadurpally village of Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district, is invalid.

Justice K. Sharath delivered the verdict after hearing three petitions challenging the sub-registrar’s orders issued based on a tahsildar’s letter. The court observed that the sub-registrar had no authority to annul registrations without proper legal procedure or notification to the concerned parties.

The disputed sale deeds pertain to survey numbers 52, 53, 54, and 59. The judge held that since these survey numbers were not included in any prohibited property list, the cancellation of the registrations was not legally sustainable.

Also Read HC rejects petition to lift stay on Nagaram Bhoodan land transactions

Govt’s arguments

The government counsel argued that these lands fell within survey numbers 28 and 62, where over 1,200 acres reportedly belong to the government. However, the court found no supporting evidence for this claim and observed sufficient proof that the petitioners’ lands were private patta holdings.

The court noted that the district collector’s letter to the Stamps and Registrations Department referred to prohibited lands only in survey numbers 28, 43, 44, and 62, and not in the survey numbers belonging to the petitioners.

Justice Sharath further stated that the cancellation of registrations without issuing notices or hearing the affected parties is unlawful.

However, the judgment does not prevent the government from taking action under the law if it can substantiate ownership rights over the disputed land in the future.