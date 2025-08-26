Telangana HC seeks clarity from govt on sports quota in MBBS admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, August 25, directed the state government to clarify whether the sports reservation quota under GO 114 is currently in force or has been withdrawn.

The order came in response to a petition filed by M Arjun from Nalgonda, challenging the non-implementation of the 0.5 percent reservation in MBBS admissions for candidates under the sports quota.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter. During arguments, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the government had issued GO 114 in July 2017, providing 0.5 percent reservation for sportspersons in medical admissions.

However, despite submitting a representation on July 25 this year seeking strict enforcement of the quota, authorities failed to take action.

The counsel further requested the court to direct Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to implement the sports quota in admissions.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the government to clarify whether GO 114 remains in force or has been rescinded. The matter has been adjourned to September 4 for further hearing.