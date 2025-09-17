Telangana HC seeks clarity on local quota in medical admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to provide an explanation on whether local status applies to a Telangana student who pursued studies at Korukonda Sainik School under the state quota.

The direction came during a petition filed by Sashikiran, who challenged the university’s denial of medical admission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aperash Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter on Tuesday.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that Sashikiran had studied in Telangana until the 8th standard and later completed classes 9, 10, and Intermediate at Korukonda Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner’s parents are employed in Telangana, and as per G.O. 33, local quota eligibility should apply, the lawyer contended.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the university to clarify its stand on whether local status benefits could be applied to the petitioner and adjourned the case to Wednesday.

In a separate petition filed by M Siddharth Manu, who challenged the denial of admission on the ground of his father’s transfer to Kolkata as an IRS officer, the bench examined all documents and ordered the university to proceed in accordance with the rules relating to admissions under the local quota.

With this direction, the court closed the matter.