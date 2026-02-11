Telangana HC seeks details on steps to deport illegal Rohingya migrants

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, February 10, directed the Centre and the Telangana government to submit detailed reports on the steps being taken to identify and deport Rohingya migrants allegedly residing illegally across the state.

Observing that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Union government, the court also instructed the registry to implead the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as a respondent in the case.

Petition alleges inaction of authorities

The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by advocate Karunasagar, who challenged the alleged inaction of the authorities despite representations seeking action against Rohingya migrants and other illegal foreign nationals living in Telangana.

Hearing the matter, Justice EV Venugopal was told by the petitioner’s counsel that several Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the country illegally had allegedly obtained ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards, and were availing benefits under various government welfare schemes.

7000 Rohingyas in Balapur alone: Petitioner

It was further submitted that the police had acknowledged the presence of nearly 7,000 such individuals in the Balapur area of Hyderabad alone.

On behalf of the state government, advocate Mahesh Raje informed the court that more time was required to file a detailed counter-affidavit with complete information on the issue.

Accepting the request, the court granted time and adjourned the hearing to March 3.