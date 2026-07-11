Telangana HC seeks government stand on DSP seniority dispute

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to clarify its stand on the issue of seniority among directly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil).

The direction came while hearing a petition filed by M Srikanth of Gurrampode in Nalgonda district and 63 other officers challenging G.O. Ms No. 123, issued in October last year, which prescribes the method for determining seniority among officers holding the same rank, grade and cadre.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter.

Petitioners’ arguments

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel argued that the ad hoc rules introduced through the government order are contrary to law. He contended that determining seniority based on a combined weightage of recruitment examination marks and training performance, as stipulated in the G.O., is arbitrary and legally untenable for officers belonging to the same batch and cadre.

The petitioners urged the court to strike down the ad hoc rules and direct the government to determine seniority in accordance with Rule 33 of the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, applicable to all officers of the same recruitment batch.

The government’s counsel informed the court that the matter is under consideration and that a decision would be taken shortly.

Taking note of the submission, the bench granted the government a final opportunity to present its position and adjourned the hearing to July 28.