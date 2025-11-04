Telangana HC seeks govt report on rain relief measures within 2 weeks

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, November 3, directed the state government to submit a report within two weeks on the relief measures taken to support farmers and citizens affected by the recent heavy rains across the state.

PIL filed

The order came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by CH Sudhakar of Nalgonda. The petitioner alleged that the government failed to take proper precautionary and relief measures under the Disaster Management Act during the unprecedented rainfall.

He also filed an interim petition pointing out that the lack of preventive steps resulted in severe damage, particularly paralysing daily life in regions like Warangal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparash Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter. Government counsel argued that the administration had undertaken various relief efforts and sought time to furnish complete details.

Accepting the request, the bench granted the government additional time and adjourned the hearing to November 17.